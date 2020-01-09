Fraudster sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Wednesday rejecting his bail prayer.

Sub Inspector Sujon Ul Islam of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Faisal before the court with a prayer to put him in jail until the investigation was completed.

Earlier on January 4 and January 6 the fraudster, Faysal, was placed on police remand for questioning.

The case is that Faysal made an unofficial agreement with one Shamsunnahar of Jhalokati to arrange her meeting with the Prime Minister. Faysal demanded Tk 700,000 from the woman for the opportunity. As per the verbal agreement he took Tk 180,000 from the woman. The accused took the woman in front of Ganabhaban on January 2 and pressed her for the rest of the money.

Later, the woman filed a case against Faysal Hossain with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.















