Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:29 AM
Home Front Page

Rifat Murder

14 juvenile accused charged

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Jan 8: A court here on Wednesday framed charges against 14 juvenile accused in sensation Rifat Sharif murder case.
Barguna Juvenile Court Judge Md Hafizur Rahman framed the charges around 11:00am.
The judge read out the charges and ordered the authorities to send back 13 suspects to the Jashore Child Development Centre. Another underage suspect is out on bail but was present during the indictment.
On Wednesday, 13 accused were brought from the Juvenile Detention
Centre in Jashore to the Barguna court under police protection.




The 13 underage accused were charged in the case for their direct involvement in the case while the 14th suspect was charged with hatching a conspiracy and aiding the murder, said Public Prosecutor Bhuban Chandra Howladar. On January 1, charges were framed against 10 adult suspects in the case.
The police submitted a report accusing 24 people, including the 14 juveniles. The court, later, again sent the 13 to jail after framing the charges.
Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by a gang of criminals in front of his wife Ayesha Siddika Minni in broad daylight in Barguna district town on June 26, 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.
On July 16, Minni was taken to district police lines for interrogation. Later, she was shown arrested in the case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 juvenile accused charged
Oikyafront extends support to BNP mayoral candidates
Govt firm against top telcos
Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 4th worst
DU teachers, students demand speedy trial of rapist  
Chevron submits $22m plan to raise production
Cabinet okays draft law to update voter list
RAB says has arrested rapist of DU girl


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft