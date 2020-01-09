14 juvenile accused charged





Barguna Juvenile Court Judge Md Hafizur Rahman framed the charges around 11:00am.

The judge read out the charges and ordered the authorities to send back 13 suspects to the Jashore Child Development Centre. Another underage suspect is out on bail but was present during the indictment.

On Wednesday, 13 accused were brought from the Juvenile Detention

Centre in Jashore to the Barguna court under police protection.









The 13 underage accused were charged in the case for their direct involvement in the case while the 14th suspect was charged with hatching a conspiracy and aiding the murder, said Public Prosecutor Bhuban Chandra Howladar. On January 1, charges were framed against 10 adult suspects in the case.

The police submitted a report accusing 24 people, including the 14 juveniles. The court, later, again sent the 13 to jail after framing the charges.

Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by a gang of criminals in front of his wife Ayesha Siddika Minni in broad daylight in Barguna district town on June 26, 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

On July 16, Minni was taken to district police lines for interrogation. Later, she was shown arrested in the case. BARGUNA, Jan 8: A court here on Wednesday framed charges against 14 juvenile accused in sensation Rifat Sharif murder case.Barguna Juvenile Court Judge Md Hafizur Rahman framed the charges around 11:00am.The judge read out the charges and ordered the authorities to send back 13 suspects to the Jashore Child Development Centre. Another underage suspect is out on bail but was present during the indictment.On Wednesday, 13 accused were brought from the Juvenile DetentionCentre in Jashore to the Barguna court under police protection.The 13 underage accused were charged in the case for their direct involvement in the case while the 14th suspect was charged with hatching a conspiracy and aiding the murder, said Public Prosecutor Bhuban Chandra Howladar. On January 1, charges were framed against 10 adult suspects in the case.The police submitted a report accusing 24 people, including the 14 juveniles. The court, later, again sent the 13 to jail after framing the charges.Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by a gang of criminals in front of his wife Ayesha Siddika Minni in broad daylight in Barguna district town on June 26, 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.On July 16, Minni was taken to district police lines for interrogation. Later, she was shown arrested in the case.