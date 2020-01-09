Govt firm against top telcos





In the last quarter of 2019, the mobile operator Grameenphone set an unprecedented step by issuing legal notice to President Abdul Hamid through its Singaporean lawyer that surprised the policymakers.

"We are following the direction of legal process. The High Court has given time to GP to pay Tk 2000 crore by February 24 and Robi being asked to pay Tk 138 crore in 5 installments," BTRC Senior Assistant Director Zakir Hossain Khan told the Daily Observer.

In September last, Telecom regulator BTRC decided to appoint separate administrators at mobile operators Grameenphone and Robi as the companies failed to pay Tk13,446 crore in government audit claims.

On September 5, the BTRC sent two show-cause notices to the operators asking why their licenses would not be revoked for failure to pay the dues.

In replies, both the operators claimed that the BTRC show-cause notices were invalid as the issue of audit claim was sub-judice. Both GP and Robi in late August filed cases with the court challenging the audit claim.

After an audit of the two mobile phone operators, the BTRC in 2016 claimed Tk12,579.95 crore from GP and Tk867.23 crore from Robi, the second largest operator in taxes and late fees accumulated over several years.

Of the total, the principal audit claim from Robi was around Tk315 crore and around Tk6,385 crore from Grameenphone.

On September 18, the Finance Minister at a meeting with the two mobile operators announced that the longstanding dispute about the audit claim would be resolved within three weeks.

Earlier in July the BTRC slashed GP's bandwidth by

30% and Robi's by 15% for failing to clear the payment of the dues.

But they lifted the block on bandwidth after two weeks considering the inconvenience it was causing the subscribers.

On July 22, the BTRC decided not to give any kind of approval to the two mobile phone operators to roll out new packages or services or import network equipment to pressure them into clearing their dues.

After Robi and Grameenphone, the BTRC stepped into auditing the country's third largest mobile phone operator Banglalink as it sought expression of interest (EOI) from reputed audit firms.

While the telecom regulator has long been in a tussle with GP and Robi over settling the huge audit claims of Tk13,445 crore, the move to audit yet another mobile operator may create further instability in the industry, fear industry people.

However, Banglalink in response urged the government to audit the remaining two mobile phone operators - Airtel and Teletalk - to create a level-playing field.

The telecom regulator floated the EOI asking interested parties to submit their proposals by February 4 last year.

The decision on auditing Banglalink was taken at a commission meeting last month which also decided to audit another mobile phone company Airtel that was merged with Robi around two and a half years back.

According to the EOI, the audit firm must be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and have prior experience of auditing multinational telecom or IT companies.

The EOI encouraged joint venture audit firm with technical knowledge in relevant field. The audit of Banglalink will be conducted under the categories such as regulatory and legal matters, technical matters, financial matters and any other related issues.















