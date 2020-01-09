

DU teachers, students demand speedy trial of rapist

The man who was arrested for raping a DU student confessed to his crime to the law enforcers saying he is a serial rapist.

The victim identified the suspect who was arrested by the RAB forces on Tuesday night following information provided by the earlier two suspects over the rape incident.

The victim has been undergoing treatment at the One-stop Crisis Centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. She identified the rapist when she was shown the suspect's photo at the hospital, RAB said.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the suspect in connection with the rape following a drive.

Meanwhile, the teachers and students of DU protested the rape of their fellow student and demanded capital punishment of the rapist. Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) formed a human chain at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla on the campus in the morning protesting the incident.

In the human chain, DUTA President Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said they want speedy trial and exemplary punishment of the rapist so that no one dares to commit such a crime again.

He also urged all the teachers to stay alert against any type of violence and anarchy and contribute to build a healthy society in the country.

DUTA General Secretary Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, and former proctor Amzad Hossain, among others, attended the human chain.

Meanwhile, the DU students of 2015-16 academic session staged a demonstration in front of the Raju Sculpture on the campus.

Besides, female students of various dormitories of the Dhaka University held a women rally at the altar of Raju memorial in the afternoon demanding capital punishment to the rapist.

Students of the History Department of DU also formed a human chain at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla demanding highest punishment of the rapist.

Four Dhaka University students, who had gone on a hunger strike demanding punishment of the rapist of their fellow, broke their hunger strike on Tuesday night after Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzman assured them of looking into the matter.

Prof Akhtaruzzman went to Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture around 10.30pm where the students staged the hunger strike and convinced them to break their fast. The students then took fruit juice and water offered by the DU Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman.

Sifatul Islam, a student of philosophy, first started the hunger strike on Monday, demanding punishment of the rapist.

Later on Tuesday, Saiful Islam Russell of Soil, Water and Environment Department and also member of DUCSU, Mustafizur Rahman of Information Technology Institute and Md Abdur Rahman of History Department joined the hunger strike with Sifatul. VC Prof Akhtaruzzaman told the students, "Your demand is logical. We've instructions from top level of the government to look into the matter. We demand maximum punishment of the culprit. If this demand is not met, I will be with you. You're like our children. We don't want you to be in danger."

Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani, assistant proctors and some DUCSU members were present on the occasion.



















