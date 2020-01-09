Cabinet okays draft law to update voter list





At the same time, it has also given approval on a proposal to observe March 2 as National Voters' Day from now onwards.

The approvals were given in the regular Cabinet

meeting held on Wednesday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed journalists at the Secretariat in this regard.

He said the draft law was given final clearance. After taking opinion of the Ministry of Law, it will be sent to Parliament for passage.

At present, the voter lists are being updated in between January 2 to January 31 as per the law. It's hard for the Election Commission officials to complete the update process within this short time. As a result, the amendment was necessary for the EC.

Considering the situation, the proposal of amending the law was tabled before the Cabinet. It has cleared the proposal after discussion.

The meeting has also given approval to the drafts of 'National Agriculture Mechanisation Policy, 2020' and observing March 1 as the 'National Insurance Day'. The insurance day will be enlisted to the 'Kha' schedule of the Cabinet Division.

The new policy will also ensure participation of the female workers in this sector.

















