

RAB says has arrested rapist of DU girl

Lt Col Sarwar Bin Kashem Director (Legal and Media) of RAB and the spokesman for the RAB, said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday, "Mojnu choked the victim (DU student) and dragged her to a nearby bush. He hit the girl and tried to kill her after rape." During initial interrogation, he has admitted to being a serial rapist and a drug addict.

"Mojnu, 30, hailing from Hatiya, used to rape physically challenged women and beggars," Lt Col Sarwar added. The rapist

was arrested from Shewra rail crossing area in Dhaka at 4:05am. RAB recovered the mobile phone of the victim and some other items belonging to her from Mojnu. RAB says the victim has identified Mojnu as her violator.

The rapist had lost two front teeth after he fell from a moving train around 12 years back. Lt Col Sarwar said. The missing teeth served as an important clue for RAB in arresting the rapist, he added.

The victim told us that the rapist did not have front teeth. This helped us identify the offender," the RAB officer said.

The official said they had no CCTV footage or video showing the criminal and had to rely on the description given by the victim and other relevant clues to identify and eventually arrest Mojnu.

After the rape, Mojnu took the victim's mobile phone, hand bag and power bank and went straight to Narsingdi that very night. He returned to Banani in the capital on Tuesday, the RAB official said.

Before going to Narsingdi, Mojnu sold the victim's phone to a woman named Aruna in Kurmitola, who later sold it to a man named Khairul. RAB first arrested Khairul. Majnu's arrest was based on the information provided by Khairul, Aruna, and the rape victim.

After the incident, DU students blocked Shahbagh intersection for two hours on Monday and gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of the rapist. They protested on Tuesday, too. She is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Mojnu, Lt Col Sarwar said, became a serial rapist after the death of his wife. "He used to work as a hawker and sometimes mugged people," he said.

After raping and snatching the mobile phone of the DU student, Mojnu sold it to a woman named Aruna, who sold it to one Khairul.

"We tracked the victim's phone and detained Khairul from Shewra and then Aruna. We arrested Mojnu from Shewra on early Wednesday based on information given by her," the RAB officer said. The arrested will be handed over to the Investigation Officer of the case.









According to the case filed by the victim's father, the suspect picked the girl up while she was heading towards nearby bus stand crossing the Army Golf Club. He pinned her down by grabbing her throat. She was also kicked and beaten by him.





