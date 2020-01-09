Video
Dhaka mourns loss of lives in plane crash in Iran

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed profound sorrow and deep condolences over the death of scores of people in a Ukrainian aircraft crash in Tehran.
A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's
main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.
In a message written to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Dr Momen said, "I've learnt with great shock the sad news about the crash of the Ukraine Airliner after taking off from Imam Khomeni Airport in Tehran causing death of more than 170 passengers and crew."
Dr Momen prayed for salvation of the departed souls, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He also wished that the bereaved family members and near ones of the deceased will have enough fortitude to bear the loss.
The Foreign Minister shared his grief for other nationalities who met with this sad incident.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on board - the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and nine crewmembers, reports AP.
There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals, he said.     -UNB


