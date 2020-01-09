Keeping OSD over 150 days illegal: HC





The HC also directed the public administration secretary to form a committee headed by a senior secretary to look at each OSD order whether it followed

the circular issued on October 3, 1991 or not and to submit a report to this court through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court within 90 days after receiving the copy of the judgement.

The bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chiwdhury and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar delivered the judgement following a writ petition filed by former secretary Mohammad Asaf-ud-Daula in June 2012.

The court said the government had rights to keep an official OSD but the government circular issued in 1991 does not permit keeping any officer OSD for more than 150 days.

In the judgement the court ordered the government to take the officials who have been kept OSD for more than 150 days back to their original posts immediately.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Annek R Haque appeared for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbube Alam with Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

During the hearing in the court the government submitted a report in April last year saying that a total of 964 government employees had been kept OSD.

There are 775 OSD officials, who have been kept OSD for more than 150 days. If they were kept OSD more than 150 days it would be a violation of the constitution, said petitioners' lawyer Barrister Annek R Haque.

He added, paying salaries to the OSD officers are unconstitutional, since nobody can enjoy unearned money as per the article 20(2) of the constitution.

However, the state will appeal against the High Court order, said Amit Das Gupta

The Ministry of Public Administration (formerly establishment ministry) issued the circular on October 3, 1991 saying that a government employee could be kept OSD for maximum 150 days.

In June, 2012, former Secretary Mohammad Asaf-ud-Daula, challenged the existing OSD system of keeping officials OSD without any reason for unlimited period.























