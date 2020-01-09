Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:28 AM
Home Front Page

Keeping OSD over 150 days illegal: HC

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday declared making the government employees as officer on special duty (OSD) for more than 150 days illegal.
The HC also directed the public administration secretary to form a committee headed by a senior secretary to look at each OSD order whether it followed
the circular issued on October 3, 1991 or not and to submit a report to this court through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court within 90 days after receiving the copy of the judgement.
The bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chiwdhury and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar delivered the judgement following a writ petition filed by former secretary Mohammad Asaf-ud-Daula in June 2012.
The court said the government had rights to keep an official OSD but the government circular issued in 1991 does not permit keeping any officer OSD for more than 150 days.
In the judgement the court ordered the government to take the officials who have been kept OSD for more than 150 days back to their original posts immediately.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Annek R Haque appeared for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbube Alam with Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
During the hearing in the court the government submitted a report in April last year saying that a total of 964 government employees had been kept OSD.
There are 775 OSD officials, who have been kept OSD for more than 150 days. If they were kept OSD more than 150 days it would be a violation of the constitution, said petitioners' lawyer Barrister Annek R Haque.
He added, paying salaries to the OSD officers are unconstitutional, since nobody can enjoy unearned money as per the article 20(2) of the constitution.
However, the state will appeal against the High Court order, said Amit Das Gupta
The Ministry of Public Administration (formerly establishment ministry) issued the circular on October 3, 1991 saying that a government employee could be kept OSD for maximum 150 days.
In June, 2012, former Secretary Mohammad Asaf-ud-Daula, challenged the existing OSD system of keeping officials OSD without any reason for unlimited period.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 juvenile accused charged
Oikyafront extends support to BNP mayoral candidates
Govt firm against top telcos
Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 4th worst
DU teachers, students demand speedy trial of rapist  
Chevron submits $22m plan to raise production
Cabinet okays draft law to update voter list
RAB says has arrested rapist of DU girl


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft