Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:28 AM
Home Front Page

Full text of BDR carnage verdict released

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday released a 29,059-page full text of the verdict on BDR carnage.
The verdict sentenced death penalty to 139 accused and upheld life imprisonment of 185 others for their involvement in the BDR mutiny in 2009.
The 29,059-page text of the verdict is the longest in Bangladesh's legal history and has been published after more than two years.
Among the three judges, Justice Md Shawkat Hossain has written 11407 pages while Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique 16552 pages and Justice
Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder 1100 pages of the verdict.
In the verdicts, the HC hailed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her role after the carnage terming it as 'time-befitting and accurate decision' over the Pilkhana BDR Mutiny.
It also praised the role of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy at the time of the mutiny.
The HC said this was undoubtedly an unprecedented and historic case. Seldom, if ever, has a criminal case involved such a large number of accused persons.
 Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said three judges released the full text of verdict unanimously.
Appeals will be filed by the state against those who were acquitted through a High Court verdict, he said.
He further added that the convicted accused can file an appeal against the HC verdict within 30 days after receiving the copies.
On November 27, 2017, the special HC bench announced the verdict that confirmed death penalty for 139 of the 152 accused who were awarded capital punishment by a lower court for their involvement in the BDR mutiny in 2009.
In the verdict, the court commuted death sentence of eight to life imprisonment and acquitted four others. Three died during the HC hearing of the appeals and death references.
The court upheld life imprisonment of 146 out of 160 who were handed down the sentence by the trial court. Twelve got acquitted while two died.
The HC upheld 10 years' term for 182 out of 256 who were given one to 14 years' imprisonment.
The HC sentenced eight accused to seven years and four others to three years in jail and acquitted 29.
Of the 256 accused, 28 did not file appeal against the lower court verdict and the HC did not say anything about them. Therefore, their conviction by lower court will remain in force.
Of the remaining two, each got 10 years and three years in jail. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will have to serve 10 years.
On November 5, 2013, a Dhaka court awarded death sentence to 150 BDR members and two civilians and life imprisonment to 160 others in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14 juvenile accused charged
Oikyafront extends support to BNP mayoral candidates
Govt firm against top telcos
Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 4th worst
DU teachers, students demand speedy trial of rapist  
Chevron submits $22m plan to raise production
Cabinet okays draft law to update voter list
RAB says has arrested rapist of DU girl


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft