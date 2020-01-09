Full text of BDR carnage verdict released





The verdict sentenced death penalty to 139 accused and upheld life imprisonment of 185 others for their involvement in the BDR mutiny in 2009.

The 29,059-page text of the verdict is the longest in Bangladesh's legal history and has been published after more than two years.

Among the three judges, Justice Md Shawkat Hossain has written 11407 pages while Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique 16552 pages and Justice

Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder 1100 pages of the verdict.

In the verdicts, the HC hailed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her role after the carnage terming it as 'time-befitting and accurate decision' over the Pilkhana BDR Mutiny.

It also praised the role of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy at the time of the mutiny.

The HC said this was undoubtedly an unprecedented and historic case. Seldom, if ever, has a criminal case involved such a large number of accused persons.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said three judges released the full text of verdict unanimously.

Appeals will be filed by the state against those who were acquitted through a High Court verdict, he said.

He further added that the convicted accused can file an appeal against the HC verdict within 30 days after receiving the copies.

On November 27, 2017, the special HC bench announced the verdict that confirmed death penalty for 139 of the 152 accused who were awarded capital punishment by a lower court for their involvement in the BDR mutiny in 2009.

In the verdict, the court commuted death sentence of eight to life imprisonment and acquitted four others. Three died during the HC hearing of the appeals and death references.

The court upheld life imprisonment of 146 out of 160 who were handed down the sentence by the trial court. Twelve got acquitted while two died.

The HC upheld 10 years' term for 182 out of 256 who were given one to 14 years' imprisonment.

The HC sentenced eight accused to seven years and four others to three years in jail and acquitted 29.

Of the 256 accused, 28 did not file appeal against the lower court verdict and the HC did not say anything about them. Therefore, their conviction by lower court will remain in force.

Of the remaining two, each got 10 years and three years in jail. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning they will have to serve 10 years.

On November 5, 2013, a Dhaka court awarded death sentence to 150 BDR members and two civilians and life imprisonment to 160 others in the case.



















