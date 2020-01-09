Ensure fair city polls







The upcoming two city corporation election is vital for many reasons and it has a challenging issue to come back the voter in the voting centre for its credibility and acceptance to the public. Voters have lost their confidence upon the voting system in the last general election and voting rights to the choicest person cannot be exercised properly in the last few national and local elections and the whole process has been made very controversial!



An equal atmosphere is to be ensured from the very beginning of election campaign, rival candidates and their supporters are not to be threatened and panicked by the incumbent candidates as well as by the law enforcement agencies. Voters are in hesitation whether they will be cast their own vote as per their choice, without any violence, fear and election engineering.











Our democracy is in a vulnerable stage and it needs to flourish and expansion for further generation. Credible inclusive election will play a pivotal role to flourish democracy and establish a rule of law, justice and equity. We want a free, fair and credible inclusive election in the two city corporation through compromise among the political parties and it is the public demand.



Md Zillur Rahaman

