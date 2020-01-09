

Ensure road safety

The rate of road accidents in Bangladesh is one of the highest among the countries in the world. We see news of deadly accident on daily basis. The authorities seem to be indifferent in taking effective actions. As a consequence the death toll is increasing. We should not forget that safe road is our rights.



There are numerous causes for occurring road crashes in Bangladesh. Various national and international researchers have found some common behaviour of drivers, which leads to accidents.



Firstly, the carelessness and lack of experience of drivers causes fatal road accident. It is true that many of them drive recklessly, get engaged in unnecessary competition and pick passengers here and there. The trend of competing while driving is very common. Most of the fatal accidents occur due to over speeding.



It is a natural psyche of humans to excel. If given a chance man is sure to achieve infinity in speed. But when we are sharing the road with other users we will always remain behind some other vehicles. Faster vehicles are more prone to accident than the slower. Higher the speed, greater the risk.



Then, a large number of the drivers have no driving license. Violating traffic rules by both drivers and passersby is conjoint practice. Moreover, defective and obsolete vehicles are higher in number. Lack of roads and bypass roads, lack of dividers in the roads and over-bridges, excessive number of rickshaws and vans in the urban areas, illegal occupation of footpath by the hawkers, illegal constructions and markets close to roads are also responsible for road accident.



After that, the passerby lack of knowing the rules of crossing the roads. The extreme carelessness of crossing roads leads to accident and death. Most of the passersby are quite well aware of the general rules and safety measures while using roads but it is only the laxity on part of road users, which cause accidents and crashes.



Next, using mobile is another vigorous reason for road accident. Cell phones are for emergency use only on the road. One of the worst habits anyone can get into is talking on a cell phone while driving. Keep a cell phone with you in the car for emergency situations only. The passerby also talks over phone while crossing the road.

To mitigate the problems, I am describing some remedies of reducing this problem in brief. Though these are commonly advised but we are unable to implement.



Drivers should be inspired to drive consciously according to laws. The pulling of illegal rickshaws should be ban in urban areas and in highway roads. The illegal occupation of footpath by the hawkers should be stopped. Strict traffic laws should be followed by everyone. Required number of traffic police should be appointed.

The vigilance of traffic police should be increased to boost the services. The overtaking tendency must be stopped. The illegal and rampant crossing of roads of common people must be stopped.



Required number of over-bridges must be built. Alternative roads should be constructed for slow vehicles beside the highways. Mass awareness is the very crucial fact for reducing this problem. Defective and obsolete vehicles should be vanished from the roads. The hastiness of getting down and into the buses by the people must be stopped.



Moreover, the prevailing traffic laws need to be reformed. The parking of vehicles in unscheduled places should be prohibited. The skill and qualification of drivers should be cautiously observed before providing licences. Drivers without licence should be brought to book. Drivers should check their vehicles carefully before driving.

The indicted drivers of occurring accidents should be brought to book and the punishment should be ensured by speedy trial system. The spurious driving licences offered by some dishonest officials of BRTC should be investigated neutrally and the detected perpetrators should be ensured stern punishment. The services of public buses should be promoted.



Some tips, to avoid road accidents, we can follow:

Pull into traffic slowly. Stop, Look, Listen. Be aware of blind spots, including those in rear view mirrors and behind windshield pillars or highway road signs. Count to three before entering an intersection on a green light. Look both ways and be sure no one is trying to speed through a yellow light.



Watch for kids. Children and animals have a habit of suddenly popping out from between parked cars and into roadways. If you are driving in a residential neighbourhood, watch carefully and slow down. Scan 12 seconds ahead. Always concentrate on the area where you will be driving in 10-12 seconds.



For highway driving, keep positioned far enough from other cars so if someone were to suddenly stop or swerve, you could avoid them. Do not tailgate. Leave a three-second cushion between you and the car in front of you and begin your journey early enough so you don't speed to make up time. As tempting as it may be when in a hurry, tailgating is a major cause of accidents. Be courteous to other drivers. No one owns the roads, so treat others with respect and report any suspicious driving activity to authorities.











The most unfortunate thing is that we don't learn from our mistakes on road. We called upon the government to take cautionary, effective, and prompt action to reduce this problem. Road accidents are snatching our valuable lives and property mercilessly. We the mass people along with government should be aware of accident in street and the government should take effective actions to reducethis problem.



The writer is Banker at IBBL, Chittagong

