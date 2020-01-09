HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?



Anwar Shadat Jihan



As Bangladesh attracts more and more diverse group of people from around the world for many different purposes, it becomes predominantly vital for Bangladesh to have an International Airport which is no lesser in standard than the Singapore Changi Airport. It might sound like a fairy tale to hear such comparison considering the current scenario.



However, the beacon of hope is that the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism under the prudent guidance of Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently approved a project at ECNEC to construct a third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA. The premier inaugurated the construction project fairly recently. The massive construction project aiming to cater more than 12 million passengers in addition to the regular flow annually will cost Tk21,300 crore, of which the government will provide Tk5,000 crore and the rest will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



However, the official reasons provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and tourism for 2 years delay and the need for revision from Tk 13,610.47 crore to 21,300 crore without any visible sign of work in 2 years aren't logical and contain flaws. The reason for separation of cargo house can never be the only reason for delaying such massive yet significantly important project for 2 years, especially at a time when the Honourable Prime Minister has declared zero tolerance against irregularities which resulted in the termination of multiple employees related to National Aviation of Bangladesh.



Since it is evident there were irregularities and common day bureaucratic intentional complicacies are behind this delay, transparency becomes one of the most important characteristics that this project must convey as it carries on. Transparency has been at its worst impeding factor coming out of the Aviation sector in recent past which helped in recruiting dishonest, unethical people and halting the growth in the technological side of this sector.



Till this day the sophisticated technical, strategic co-ordination and R & D needed for leading the sector are absent which are clear from the previous years' combined total loss, some wrong decisions by stakeholders according to aviation planning experts, and the current knowledge level of human resources surrounding the Aviation and space sector.



Lack of transparency and the ever lingering complicated bureaucracy, in the scenario of Aviation even more so, make it harder to effectively root out the root causes behind the problem. Biman Bangladesh Airline, one of the most talked about matter it being Bangladesh's national carrier has made some recent purchases some of which have been the need for a while now.



The recent purchase of two all composite fuselage Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 procured as previously signed contract adding to the current fleet to support Long haul, mid-size flights were perhaps the best decision taken by Ministry of Civil Aviation & tourism, or the board of directors of Biman or CAAB as it is hard to find the co-ordination node when it comes to Aviation in Bangladesh. Recently it has been said Biman is looking to procure two more Bombardier Dash-8 narrow-body jets. This will also be a strategically sound decision given lack of diverse routes is one of the reasons behind Biman's losing passenger and costing it money.



The unanswered two years delay by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism for Terminal-3 Construction work, revising to add more fund are similarly questionable in nature with the latest two Dreamliner 787-9 purchases when Biman doesn't have enough trained crews to operate Dreamiliner-8 on all routes necessary to keep profiting like it did only recently. The different classes comprising Biman's fleet aren't at par with the types and numbers of regular routes it needs to generate to make profit and expert's study will reveal total absence of Airbus is the eye-catcher for finding some anomalies in a modern airline's fleet.



In the routes Biman generally operates having six dreamliner aircraft with not crews enough to accommodate these is guaranteed to generate further depreciation of values of above mentioned aircraft.



Consequently, the Government will need to pour more funds to bail the national carrier at a time when India is totally privatizing its National career due to similar yet large scale mistakes. Biman should also have eyed at Airbus-often time deemed as safest vehicle of the sky--to add not only diversity but most of the Aviation regulations in Bangladesh are strictly similar in nature with European Aviation Union Safety Agency (EASA).



From an expert's point of view, it is contradictory, often time challenging for the crews to conform to the standard of one region for fleets comprised of totally opposite. Let us remember the catastrophe of Dash-8 in Myanmar and no detailed Investigation has been made public for further studies even after Honourable Prime Minister's reminder that Biman carries national pride.



At a time of such scattered decisions coming from multiple angels, the sign of hope is the first ever Aerospace University of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University is set to begin its academic year this month. A strong academia backed by technical prudency of national carrier, and other private airlines with transparent activities will aid in diminishing the darkness suffered by Aviation and Aerospace in the country.



As Bangladesh becomes a central hub for aviation in the region, let all the stakeholders put on their rear-thrust to slow down, co-ordinate targeting to improve the academic knowledge while ensuring ample employment opportunities upon graduation. Two years are long time delay for a major project, so is not properly considered extravagant purchase which will add little value. In the next fiscal year, with the commence of BSMRAAU, let the university connect with Institute of Engineers as well to get accreditation, with the government stakeholders to advise properly and with industries to align them with global standard. Only strong accountability, transparency and zero tolerance against irregularities will be catalysts to the vision to make an Aviation hub in Bangladesh in the near future.



The writer is an Aerospace Engineering Consultant and founder of Midwest Engineering Solutions.







































