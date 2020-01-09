Video
Editorial

Killing of Qassem Suleimani is making Middle East even more volatile

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020

Iran fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops on Wednesday in retaliation for the American strike that killed the top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani last week. However, the White House is yet to confirm losses of US lives and resources.

Referring to recent US-Iran tensions, China has criticized the US for abusing force against Iran. This dramatic occurrence has occurred amid heightened tension between Tehran and Washington on Iran's legitimate nuclear activity. Additionally, experts have also opined this naked killing mission is undoubtedly the violation of international law.

It is a clear aggression on the sovereignty of Iraq. In response to Iran's vow 'to avenge', Mr. Trump threatened to attack Iran's 52 sensible targets inside Iran, including its cultural heritage sites.
Abusing political and military authority can have dangerous repercussions - if not used sensibly.

And US policy regarding the Middle East has bogged down because of excessive use of force in the region. In response to US violation of Iraqi sovereignty, Iraqi Parliament has taken steps to expel all US military personnel from the country. In response, Trump has threatened Iraq of imposing 'severe sanctions'. Enmity, problems or crises cannot be solved by forcefully imposing trade and economic sanctions; US must look for mutual and peaceful means.  

US authorities must realise that it has crossed the tipping point of losing its influence in the region because of one-sided, intolerant and faulty policies for decades. To retain influence and recover lost grounds, the country is frequently abusing its military might in the region--which has started backfiring. Excessive use of power and force is fast turning the volatile Middle East region into a dangerous region.

The killing of General Suleimani in such illegitimate manner is understandably an 'act of terror' as voiced by Iranians. Under these ominous circumstances, Iranian legislatures unanimously designated all US military personnel and pentagon employees stationed in the Middle East as 'terrorists.'





This law gives legitimacy to Iran to attack all US military personnel and US bases located in the Middle East. Last of all, we call on the international community to engage to de-escalate the tensed situation in the Middle East. We expect both US and Iran to show restraint while engage in one-to-one dialogues.

If needs be, the international community should also come forward to mediate and stabilise the prevailing geopolitical tensions in that region. An all out war between US and Iran is the last thing we expect to witness in the Middle East. 



