Samajtantrik Chhatra Front and Samajtantrik Mahila Forum jointly formed a human chain



Samajtantrik Chhatra Front and Samajtantrik Mahila Forum jointly formed a human chain in front of Ashwini Kumar Hall of Barishal City on Tuesday, protesting the rape of Dhaka University student in Kurmitola area of Dhaka on Sunday night. photo: observer