Science fair ends at Lalpur

NATORE, Jan 8: A three-day long science fair ended at Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Upazila administration organised the fair on its office premises.

Students of different school and colleges of the upazila took part in the fair and displayed their various scientific projects at 30 stalls.

On the concluding day, a function was held with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ummul Banin in the chair. Later, the UNO distributed prizes among the students for their best performances in

