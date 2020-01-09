Discussion on govt achievements held in Gaibandha





Meanwhile, the government has already achieved tremendous successes in different sectors in 11 years from 2009 to 2019, and if the development trends continue, Bangladesh will be a middle income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041, they opined.

They made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting on the success and achievements of the government in different sectors and PM's 10 special initiatives on the premises of Talukjamira High School under Harinathpur Union in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Sunday marking the "Mujib Barsha".

District Information Office of Mass Communication Department under the Ministry of Information arranged the function with Chairman of madrasa managing committee Abdul Hakim in the chair while Palashbari Upazila Chairman AKM Moksed Chowdhury Bidyut was chief guest, and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mesbaul Hossain, and Acting Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Development Tofael Ahmed Khan spoke at the event as special guests.

With Chairperson of school managing committee Jahurul Islam Prodhan in the chair, the function was also addressed, among others, by Gaibandha Zila Parishad Member Jaridul Haque, Acting District Information Officer Haider Ali, District Correspondent of BSS Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, District Correspondent of BTV Abedur Rahman Swapon, and local Union Parishad Chairman Ruhul Amin Chowdhury.



















