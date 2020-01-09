Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a freedom fighter (FF) were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Manikganj and Barishal, in two days.
LALMONIRHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Dinesh Chandra, 40, was a resident of Chaoratari Joradebi area in the upazila. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Aditmari Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam said a passenger bus ran over the man near Fatema Filling Station on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway at 9am, leaving him dead on the spot.
MANIKGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Tora area under Ghior Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Nazmul Hasan, 40, was the son of Ali Ahmad of Borongakhola Village in Manikganj Sadar Upazila, and a sales representative of Green Life Pharma.
Sub-Inspector of Ghior PS Abdus Salam said the deceased was returning home riding his bike. On the way, an unknown private car dashed the bike in the said area, leaving him seriously injured. Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.
BARISHAL: A FF was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Rampotty area under Babuganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Somed Ali Sarder, 70, was the son of late Shahe Alam Sarder of the area.
Locals said a Barishal-bound speeding motorcycle from Ichladi Bus Stand dashed the FF in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot and two motorcyclists injured.
The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Following the incident, locals blocked the highway and demanded a speed breaker immediately in the area.
Being informed, police rushed to the spot and normalised the situation.
Airport PS OC SM Zahid Bin Alam confirmed the news.


