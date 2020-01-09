Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
Home Countryside

Human chain protests rape of DU student

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 8: Samajtantrik Chhatra Front and Samajtantrik Mahila Forum jointly formed a human chain in front of Ashwini Kumar Hall of the city on Tuesday noon, protesting the rape of a student in Kurmitola area of Dhaka on Sunday night.
After the human chain, a procession was brought out, and it paraded different roads of the city.
Dr Manisha Chakrabarty was chief speaker at the programme.
Among others, Pushpa Chakrabarty, general secretary of Mahila Parishad, district unit, also addressed the programme.
The speakers urged the government to bring the rapist to book immediately.


