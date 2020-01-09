22 held with drugs in 6 dists





SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested two drug traders along with 45 kilograms of hemp from a truck in Boalia Bazaar area under Ullahpara Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The arrested are: Helal, 45, son of late Moslem Pramanik of Dakkhin Arabpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Pabna District, and Alamgir, 22, son of Md Babul of Purba Fulmoti Village under Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District.

RAB-12 Sirajganj Sadar Acting Camp Commander Pranab Kumar Sarker informed this in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection with Ullahpara Police Station (PS).

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: RAB members arrested two Rohingya persons with 1,50,000 yaba tablets in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Latif, 22, son of Fazal Haque and Md Zabed Iqbal, son of Hossain Ahmed. They both are the residents of Block-D under Damdamia Nature Park Camp No. 27.

RAB sources said, on information, a team of RAB-15 (CPC-1) conducted a drive in Jadimora Omar Canal area at night and arrested the duo red-handed with yaba tablets worth of Tk 7,50,00,000 while trading.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Teknaf Model PS in this connection.

Teknaf CPC-1 Camp Company Commander of RAB-15 Ltd Mirza Shahed Mahatab, ex-PPM, BN, confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two listed drug traders with banned cough syrup in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Ayesha Begum, 40, of Kashinagar Village under Singarbil Union and Tajul Islam, 48, son of Md Shahidul Islam of the district.

Following the instruction of Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman, a team of DB Police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aminur Rashid conducted a drive in Ayesha Begum's house in Kashinagar Village of the upazila under the Supervision of Additional SP Alamgir Hossain, PPM, and arrested the duo with 41 bottles of banned cough syrup.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

NATORE: A team of RAB-5 Natore Camp arrested two persons along with yaba tablets from Taltala area in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Ariful Islam, 30, son of Wahab Ali of Joyentyapur Village and Ohidul Islam Bishu, 40, son of Surman Pramanik of Taltala area in the upazila.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander ASP Jamil Ahmed said a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Taltala area in the morning, and arrested the duo with 199 yaba tablets, three mobile phone sets, five SIM cards, two memory cards and Tk 1,700 in cash.

The arrested persons confessed their guilt primarily, he added.

DINAJPUR: Ten people including a couple were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Hakimpur and Birampur upazilas of the district on Sunday and Saturday.

Police detained eight persons from Hili Border area in Hakimpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The detainees are: Faruk Hossain, Abdul Alim, Gulzar, Milon Ali, Farida Begum, Habil, Ismail and Ashraful. They are the residents of different areas at the border.

Senior ASP (Hakimpur Circle) Akhiul Islam said a special patrol team of Hakimpur PS detained them during an overnight drive from early hours till morning on Sunday.

Around 39 bottles of phensedyl syrup, three grams of heroin, 125 yaba tablets and 200 grams of hemp were recovered from their possession.

Among the detainees, two were jailed for three months by a mobile court.

The rest were sent to Dinajpur Jail following a court order after filling of a case with the PS.

On the other hand, RAB members detained a couple along with a firearm and drugs in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The detainees are Mominur Islam Monir, 34 and his wife Monira Akter, 26, residents of the upazila.

A team of RAB-13 raided the house of Monir in Katla Bazar area in the evening and detained the duo with a one shooter gun, a bullet, 100 yaba tablets, two passports and six mobile phone sets, said RAB-13 Company Commander Major Syed Imran Hossain at a press release.

They were sent to jail following a court order on Sunday, said Birampur PS OC Moniruzzaman.

RAJSHAHI: Police detained four members of a family along with 2,500L liquor in Kashiadanda area of the city early Saturday.

The detainees are: Zahangir Alam, 60, his wife Zahema Begum, 45, son Zaherul Islam, 25 and daughter-in-law Salenur Begum, 19. All are the residents of Raypara area under Kashiadanga PS.

Police disclosed the matter at a press release on Sunday.

According to the press release, a team of police conducted a drive led by Assistant Commissioner Utpal Kumar Chowdhury in the area at early hours and detained them with the liquor.

They were sent to jail following a court order after filing a case.



















