8 of a family fall sick in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Jan 8: Eight members of a family fell sick after taking lunch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Later, they were admitted to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital at night.

Those who fell sick are: Abdul Quddus, 42, of Futkibari area in the upazila, his mother Kulsum Begum, 60, wife Shirin Akhter, 35, son Yusuf Ali, 4, younger brothers Abus Sattar, 30, and Anwar Hossen, 27, Anwar's wife Soma Begum, 22, and nephew Al Amin, 3.

Locals said Abdul Quddus and his younger brother went to their fertiliser shop after taking lunch on Monday. As the brothers felt discomfort and drowsiness, they returned home and found other family members unconscious.

