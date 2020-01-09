Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
Home Countryside

Drug-addict son kills mother

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

RAJSHSHI, Jan 8: A drug-addict son allegedly has beaten his mother to death with a stick in Shirimanto Village under Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Shunti Rani, 50, wife of Asha Gosh of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station Khairul Islam said Shunti's son Sumon Gosh, 32, beat her mother up with a stick leaving her critically injured as she refused to give him money for buying drugs.
She died while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body, and operation is on to arrest Sumon, the OC added.


