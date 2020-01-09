Drug-addict son kills mother

RAJSHSHI, Jan 8: A drug-addict son allegedly has beaten his mother to death with a stick in Shirimanto Village under Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shunti Rani, 50, wife of Asha Gosh of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station Khairul Islam said Shunti's son Sumon Gosh, 32, beat her mother up with a stick leaving her critically injured as she refused to give him money for buying drugs.

She died while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at night.

