Soya bean farming uncertain in Laxmipur due to untimely rain





As a result, two-thirds of the soya bean lands in the two upazilas may remain uncultivated this year.

Upazila agriculture department sources said soya bean is the cash crop for about 41,000 farmers of the two upazilas in the Robi season. Last year, soya bean was cultivated in 33,000 hectares of land in the upazilas, and this year's cultivation target is 32,910 ha of land.

Sources said local farmers produced about 50 per cent of the total soya bean produced in the last several years in the country. They were taking preparation to cultivate the crop for this season, but the untimely rain hampered their approach. Now, they are worried whether they would be able to cultivate the crop and harvest it before the next rainy season.

Farmer Md Mostofa of Char Folkon area in Kamalnagar Upazila said, "I have been cultivating soya bean on two acres of land each year. I was preparing myself to cultivate the crop this time also. But, the untimely rain caused deluge in my land. So, I gave up hope to cultivate the crop this season."

Farmer Abul Kashem of Char Gazaria area under Char Abdullah Union in Ramgati Upazila said, "My 1.5-acre land is under water. It will take more than a month to prepare the land for farming soya bean. So, I have lost interest to farm the crop."

Sub-Assistant Plant Preservation Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Ramgati Upazila Md Saleh Uddin Palash said, "If the farmers cultivate soya bean in this situation, they may not harvest the crop before the start of the next rainy season. So, we are advising farmers to cultivate maize and mung bean."

Kamalnagar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Rakibul Islam said about one-third of the soya bean yield target may not be achieved this year.















