GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Jan 8: Four shop were burnt in a fire in Gafargaon Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a shop near Jamtola intersection of Gafargaon Municipality at 4am, and it soon spread to the other shops.

Being informed, fire-fighters rushed to the spot, and with the help of locals, they brought the flame under control.