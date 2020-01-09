Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:27 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a missing loom worker were found dead in three districts- Sirajganj, Naogaon and Barishal, in two days.   
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a loom worker's body from Islampur Atardag Village under Enayetpur Police Station (PS) in the district on Tuesday afternoon, two days after he went missing.
Deceased Yakub Ali, 20, was the son of Yasin Ali of Rupnai Gachhpara Village under the PS.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Molla Masud Parvez said locals saw the body in a mustard field of the village at noon and informed police.
The victim might have been strangulated to death as injury mark was found on his neck, the OC also said.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered a man's body from Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Dulal Hossen, 45, was the son of late Taser Uddin Mondal of Uttargram Dokandar Para area in the upazila.
Locals saw the body beside the Mohadevpur-Matajihat Road in Balukapara area in the morning and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Jewel said the body bore no injury marks.
BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown man's body from a canal in Masjid Bari area under Banaripara Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Sub-Inspector of Banaripara PS Mostofa confirmed the news.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Young Scientist Award' of Plant Building and Genetics Society of Bangladesh
Samajtantrik Chhatra Front and Samajtantrik Mahila Forum jointly formed a human chain
Lawmaker from Naogaon-2 Constituency  offering munajat
Day-long workshop on Ashrayan Project-2 held
Science fair ends at Lalpur
Discussion on govt achievements held in Gaibandha
Three killed in road mishaps in three districts
Human chain protests rape of DU student


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft