Three found dead in three districts





SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a loom worker's body from Islampur Atardag Village under Enayetpur Police Station (PS) in the district on Tuesday afternoon, two days after he went missing.

Deceased Yakub Ali, 20, was the son of Yasin Ali of Rupnai Gachhpara Village under the PS.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Molla Masud Parvez said locals saw the body in a mustard field of the village at noon and informed police.

The victim might have been strangulated to death as injury mark was found on his neck, the OC also said.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered a man's body from Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Dulal Hossen, 45, was the son of late Taser Uddin Mondal of Uttargram Dokandar Para area in the upazila.

Locals saw the body beside the Mohadevpur-Matajihat Road in Balukapara area in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam Jewel said the body bore no injury marks.

BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown man's body from a canal in Masjid Bari area under Banaripara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Sub-Inspector of Banaripara PS Mostofa confirmed the news.















