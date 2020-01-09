Boy electrocuted in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 8: A boy was electrocuted in Madda Pakundia Village of Pakundia Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 12, son of Haris Mia of the same area.

Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire while working on a rooftop of his house, in which he was seriously injured.

The family and locals rushed him to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Sub-Inspector of Pakundia Police Station Bishnupada Shaha confirmed the incident.





















