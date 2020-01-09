Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
“Mujib Barsha” countdown preparations complete in dists  

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Various preparations including installing digital devices to make the countdown ceremony of "Mujib Barsha" successful and secured have been taken place in districts including Khulna and Barishal.
The countdown to celebrate the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth century is set to begin across the country on January 10.  
KHULNA: District administration has taken all-out preparations for successful launching of the countdown ceremony of "Mujib Barsha" marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district on January 10.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hossain disclosed the information while addressing a preparatory meeting to celebrate the ceremony in the Circuit House conference room on Tuesday afternoon.
January 10, 1972 is a very significant day for beginning the countdown as it marks the historical "Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day", the DC also said.
The Mujib Barsha will start on Bangabandhu's birthday on March 17, and will continue till March 26, 2021, which also marks the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day as well, the DC mentioned.
As part of the programme, a total of 1,920 children, 1,920 Islamic scholars and freedom fighters will perform Bangabandhu's Historical March 7 speech wearing 'Mujib Coat' and inaugurate the ceremony at Khulna Zila Stadium under the auspices of 'Child Integrity Bangabandhu Forum'.
A series of programmes, including press conference, rally and placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and cultural function will be held at the stadium, office sources said.
Among others, Additional District Magistrate Md Yusuf Ali, Additional DC (Education & ICT) Golam Mainuddin Hasan also attended the meeting.
BARISHAL: Barishal City Corporation (BCC) has installed digital device in the city for the countdown of Mujib Barsha.




BCC Chief Executive Officer Israil Hossen said, "We installed the high altitude digital device for the countdown."


« PreviousNext »

