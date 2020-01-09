Two killed in Begumganj cylinder blast

NOAKHALI, Jan 8: Two refrigerator technicians were killed in a cylinder blast in Lautali Village under Rasulpur Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Arman Hossain, 28, son of Jahangir Alam of Ramchandrapur Village in Aman Ullahpur Union, and Fayez Ahmed, 22, son of Gulzar Ahmed of Zirtali area in the upazila. Local sources said two technicians visited Zakir Amin's house in Lautali Village to repair his refrigerator at noon. The gas cylinder was blasted, while they were trying to enter gas into the refrigerator compressor, leaving them dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Police Station Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.






















