Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
Home Countryside

Cold wave affects Boro seedbeds at Ulipur

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Jahangir Alam Sardar

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Jan 8: Boro paddy seedbeds in Ulipur Upazila of the district are likely to get damaged due to cold wave and dense fog.
As a result, farmers are worried about shortage of seedlings this season as the saplings in many seedbeds have become yellowish.
Meanwhile, the Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila is advising farmers to save their seedbeds from cold injury by covering those with polythene and irrigating the seedbeds at night.
Upazila agriculture department sources said seedbeds have been prepared in 1,265 hectares of land in the upazila this year. The paddy farming target here is 20,311 ha of land this year.  
While visiting different areas of the upazila on Tuesday, many seedbeds were found yellowish. Many farmers were trying to protect their seedbeds through covering those with polythene.
Farmer Sufian of Rajaram Village in Daldalia Union of the upazila said, "Along with my three brothers, I made seedbed in a single land, but the seeds have become yellowish. Cold wave and dense fog are likely to damage the seedbed."
Farmer Abdul Hai of the same area said, "I made seedbed on two acres of land, but it has been damaged. I am now worried about shortage of Boro seedlings."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Islam instructed farmers to use 250 grams of urea and 300 grams of gypsum fertilisers in the affected seedbeds.
He, however, said there would be no shortage of seedlings in the upazila this season.









