

Magic of a Live Theatre

Theatre is a magical place. The magic of art and live theatre is its power to transform an audience or an individual to create an epiphanic experience that changes their lives, opened their hearts and their minds and the way they think.

To be considered a strong artist in the field of theatre, you must be able to act, sing, and dance excellently. Not only must you be able to memorize lines, but you must also be able to memorize a routine, hit all the right notes in a song, and always maintain that audience interested. As opposed to other art forms, theatre happens completely live, so there are no re-dos. You must be on it at all times.

Five students from the International School Dhaka (ISD) recently went to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in a theatre workshop of ISTA (International Schools Theatre Association) TAPS (Theatre Arts Programme Symposium). ISTA TAPS is aimed for students who are studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) theatre programme. TAPS is a unique three-day intensive training workshop that gives students of IB Diploma Theatre the perfect opportunity to authentically engage with the programme.

It empowers and enables students to develop a wide range of theatre skills from directing to performing, designing to dramaturgy. It lets the students explore the world theatre practices through a series of outstanding master classes led by an expert in the field that homes in on one specific area of theatre practice.









Theatre shows rely heavily on human participation. The performance is majorly affected by how an audience is responding. Thus, the theatre is an art form that brings people together. One of the students who went to Jakarta shared their view on theatre as "the power of theatre is its ability to show human behaviour. It highlights people's thoughts, culture, history, and identities. The experience of watching theatre helps people to understand different feelings of the performers or story while also trying to relate to it too."

"One of the main reasons I chose to take IB theatre is because of the sheer power that it holds, it can change lives, shape identities, and to influence our perspectives. In my opinion, it is very important to study and create theatre as it enhances creativity, acts as a means of catharsis, and paves a path towards self-discovery", another student added.

The experience of the event impacted the students, inspiring them as students, storytellers, and theatre makers.

For centuries people have come together to practice and watch the performing arts. From Broadway to the ballet to the orchestra, the arts have been evoking emotion for millions. It is, for this reason, a theatre that means different things for different people. For some, it is a way to briefly escape the harsh realities of their daily lives and for others; it is a way to pay tribute to the arts. With tales of princesses and warriors, families and history, a theatre is a magical place. The lights dimmed and the curtains lift. Smoke comes out from the ground, the orchestra boomed, and the set comes to life. The stage gets filled with dancing characters, moving lights, a dynamic landscape, and slowly the magic begins.Theatre is a magical place. The magic of art and live theatre is its power to transform an audience or an individual to create an epiphanic experience that changes their lives, opened their hearts and their minds and the way they think.To be considered a strong artist in the field of theatre, you must be able to act, sing, and dance excellently. Not only must you be able to memorize lines, but you must also be able to memorize a routine, hit all the right notes in a song, and always maintain that audience interested. As opposed to other art forms, theatre happens completely live, so there are no re-dos. You must be on it at all times.Five students from the International School Dhaka (ISD) recently went to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in a theatre workshop of ISTA (International Schools Theatre Association) TAPS (Theatre Arts Programme Symposium). ISTA TAPS is aimed for students who are studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) theatre programme. TAPS is a unique three-day intensive training workshop that gives students of IB Diploma Theatre the perfect opportunity to authentically engage with the programme.It empowers and enables students to develop a wide range of theatre skills from directing to performing, designing to dramaturgy. It lets the students explore the world theatre practices through a series of outstanding master classes led by an expert in the field that homes in on one specific area of theatre practice.Theatre shows rely heavily on human participation. The performance is majorly affected by how an audience is responding. Thus, the theatre is an art form that brings people together. One of the students who went to Jakarta shared their view on theatre as "the power of theatre is its ability to show human behaviour. It highlights people's thoughts, culture, history, and identities. The experience of watching theatre helps people to understand different feelings of the performers or story while also trying to relate to it too.""One of the main reasons I chose to take IB theatre is because of the sheer power that it holds, it can change lives, shape identities, and to influence our perspectives. In my opinion, it is very important to study and create theatre as it enhances creativity, acts as a means of catharsis, and paves a path towards self-discovery", another student added.The experience of the event impacted the students, inspiring them as students, storytellers, and theatre makers.For centuries people have come together to practice and watch the performing arts. From Broadway to the ballet to the orchestra, the arts have been evoking emotion for millions. It is, for this reason, a theatre that means different things for different people. For some, it is a way to briefly escape the harsh realities of their daily lives and for others; it is a way to pay tribute to the arts. With tales of princesses and warriors, families and history, a theatre is a magical place.