Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:26 AM
Home Young Observer

Panoramic Australia

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020
Raisa Farzana

Australia is famous for its natural beauty,
Protecting its landscapes is all our duty.
There are many wonderful places to be,
Mountains, forests, rivers or a sea.

Kangaroos, koalas, kookaburra and wallabies,
Bull ants, beetles, bugs and bumble bees.
Most of the animals are native here,
Meet them, greet them, without any fear.

The Uluru is the world's largest single rock,
When you see it, you'll get a big shock!
It is located in the Northern Territory,
How did it end up there? It's worth knowing the story!

The Great Barrier Reef is greater than I thought,
People around the world love it a lot,
Unfortunately, the corals in the reef are now dying,
Due to mass bleaching and global warming.

The Twelve Apostles are located in Apollo Bay,
I bet you won't regret it and it'll make your day.
There used to be Twelve Apostles, but there's now only seven.
Because of weathering and erosion, things have worsened.

Western Australia's Pink Lake is a sight to behold,
It's beautiful place to be whether you're young or old.
The Pink Lake is never a dark blue ocean,
You can see it in a boat or a scenic motion.

Completely wild and completely stunning,
Watch the Tasmanian Devils not walking but running.
Cradle Mountain is the place it's called,
UNESCO has declared it the Heritage of the world!

New South Wales is a beautiful state,
Its natural beauty has made it great!
The Blue Mountain and the Bondi Beach,
Both are my favourite beside Harbour Bridge.

Mount Gambier is another place to be,
Blue lake, farmlands and a lot more to see.
It is small town in South Australia,
Besides sightseeing, it's a feeling of euphoria.

Australian landscapes are one of the best,
Explore its beauty that is better than the rest.
Thousands of tourists and visitors come here every year,
I am proud of living in this country with my family and peer.

Grade VI
Al-Taqwa College
Melbourne, Australia.
