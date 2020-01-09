Oxfam announces cartoon competition on unpaid care work 2020





Oxfam in Bangladesh is implementing "Empower Youth for Work" project that aims to improve economic and social empowerment for young men and women in rural climate-change affected areas. This project intends to create economic opportunities for women by recognizing, redistributing and reducing of unpaid care work. Youth are expected to be at stake to shift or change existing social norms that perpetuate the perspective to consider unpaid care work as the sole responsibility of women. In this context, Oxfam in Bangladesh is going to organize a cartoon/comics competition on unpaid care work.

The objective is to make visible unpaid care work that also being done by man, which should also include:

* How youth perceives Unpaid Care work;

* How they want to portray the role of men and women in Unpaid Care Work;

* Promote awareness regarding recognition, redistribution and reduction among participants of the fest;

* Create mass awareness to promote 3R (Recognition, redistribution and reduction) of unpaid care work issues to address inequalities through engaging relevant stakeholders (GO, NGOs, CSOs, Policy Makers, Academicians, Youth, Media etc).

Judging criteria: An expert panel of judges will look for a creative, engaging and inspiring submission. Your entry will be judged on:

* The relevance of your entry to the competition topic;

* Creativity expressed;

* Technical ability;

* Theme of unpaid care work, how well the theme has been expressed in the script.

Benefits:

* Top three (3) winners will be awarded, first, second and third prize will be;

* Top 10 cartoon/drawing/artwork will be used to publish a storybook under Oxfam in Bangladesh;

* Winners will be rewarded immediately after the final competition on the same date.

Eligibilities:

* Submit a story theme/script based on above-mentioned context on unpaid care work;

* Must submit an individual portfolio of sample work in cartoon/drawing/artwork;

* Age limit: 15-29 years;

* A preparatory workshop for conceptualization will be arranged at Dhaka before the final competition. After screening selected participants need to attend that workshop;

*No TA/DA will be provided to attend the workshop and final competition

*Conform to all copyright laws and agree that the product cannot be shown later without Oxfam in Bangladesh approval;

*Detail of individual.

Eligible Regions: Bangladesh

Application Process

Must submit script, information and sample to the email address -

















[email protected]