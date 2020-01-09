

Andrew Kishore receives financial aid from Ministry of Cultural Affairs

Renowned playback singer Andrew Kishore, who is currently undergoing treatment of cancer in Singapore, has received financial aid of Taka 3 lacs from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. As Andrew Kishore's family finding it difficult to bear the expanses for the treatment, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has come forward in assistance for this legendary playback singer. Soon, the paycheck will be handed over to one of the family members of Andrew Kishore.

He was diagnosed with cancer recently. Now, he is going through chemotherapy as the first phase of treatment at Singapore General Hospital. Earlier on September 8 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over Tk 10 lac to him as assistance for his treatment.

Andrew Kishore is a singer who is active in the music industry of the country since the 1980s. He has played back about 15,322 songs. Alongside Bangla films, he played back in Urdu and Hindi films.

The singer studied at the University of Rajshahi. He started taking music lessons under Abdul Aziz Bachchu, the then chief music director of Rajshahi Betar. After the Liberation War, Kishore was enlisted in the radio under Nazrul, Tagore, modern, folk and patriotic songs categories.

His name will be forever recognised in the music industry of Bangladesh. Among his many popular songs most notables are 'Jiboner Golpo Ache Baki Olpo', 'Haire Manush Rongin Fanush', 'Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare', 'Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati', 'Amar Buker Moddhe Khane', 'Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gan', 'Bhengeche Pinjor Meleche Dana', and 'Shobai To Bhalobasha Chai'.

Andrew has received National film awards a total of eight times for play-back singing in films. His debut in play-back singing happened in 1977, through the film 'Mail Train'.

















