Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:25 AM
Bobita, Aly Zaker and Sabina Yasmin to be honoured

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Culture Desk

Three eminent cultural figures of the country--- Bobita, Aly Zaker and Sabina Yasmin will be honoured on January 10 for their enormous contribution in the nourishment of the country's cultural arena. On the occasion of the 10th founding anniversary of the national daily named 'Daily Kaler Kantho', they will be venerated through a felicitation programme, to be organised by East West Media Group. The programme will be held at Raj Darshan Hall of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), in the city.
Bobita, Aly Zaker and Sabina Yasmin will be felicitated respectively for their contribution to film, drama and music industry. Another 25 persons will also be honoured for the contribution in their respective fields. They will be felicitated with honorary crests and cash rewards. Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and chairman of Bashundhara Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan will be present at the programme.
Farida Akhtar Poppy, popularly known as Bobita, is a national award winning actress. She acted in more than 350 films throughout her career. She is best known for her appearance in Satyajit Ray's film 'Ashani Sanket'. Some of her other notable works include 'Sangsar', 'Golapi Ekhon Trainey', 'Miss Lanka', 'Dipu Number Two', 'shorolipi', 'Nayan Moni', 'Anarkoli' and more.
Ekushey Padak recipient actor, director, writer and freedom fighter Aly Zaker acted in many dramas and films throughout his career. The list includes 'Bohubrihi', 'Aaj Robibar', 'Dewan Gazir Kissa' and more. He is the founding member of the theatre troupe 'Nagorik'.




Sabina Yasmin is best known as a playback singer in Bengali cinema. She has won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer a record 14 times. She has recorded more than 1,500 songs for films and over 10,000 songs in total. Yasmin was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1984 and Independence Day Award in 1996 by the Government of Bangladesh.


