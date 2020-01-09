India cruise to T20 win over Sri Lanka





Saini returned impressive figures of 2-18 while fellow paceman Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets to help restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for nine, a total the hosts surpassed in 17.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening match was rained off.

KL Rahul, who top-scored with 45, and Shikhar Dhawan, who made 32, on his return from injury, put on 71 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India's comfortable chase on a good batting pitch.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sent back the two openers as he bowled Rahul with a googly and then dismissed Dhawan lbw after a successful Sri Lanka review.

Shreyas Iyer, who scored 34 before falling to paceman Lahiru Kumara, and skipper Virat Kohli, who made an unbeaten 30 and hit the winning six, put on a key 51-run stand for the third wicket.









But it was the Indian bowlers who set the platform for victory after Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. -AFP





INDORE, JAN 8: Fast bowler Navdeep Saini led a disciplined Indian bowling performance to set up a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international in Indore on Tuesday.Saini returned impressive figures of 2-18 while fellow paceman Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets to help restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for nine, a total the hosts surpassed in 17.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opening match was rained off.KL Rahul, who top-scored with 45, and Shikhar Dhawan, who made 32, on his return from injury, put on 71 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India's comfortable chase on a good batting pitch.Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sent back the two openers as he bowled Rahul with a googly and then dismissed Dhawan lbw after a successful Sri Lanka review.Shreyas Iyer, who scored 34 before falling to paceman Lahiru Kumara, and skipper Virat Kohli, who made an unbeaten 30 and hit the winning six, put on a key 51-run stand for the third wicket.But it was the Indian bowlers who set the platform for victory after Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. -AFP