Visiting Sri Lankan team enjoys BCCI hospitality





"The BCCI has made chartered plane arrangements for the internal traveling", a member of the support staff speaking exclusively over telephone from Indore, said.

"Our team arrived to Indore (from Guwahati) by a chartered flight and also left for Pune on Wednesday morning by the chartered flight"., the source added.

The BCCI has arranged a Spice Jet chartered flight for both the teams and also the match officials-umpires and match referee- and the entire TV crew members. About 100 people are traveling at a time in the same flight.

"The Spice Jet plane has only 12 seats of business class, so all visiting players are not accommodated in the business class. Our captain (Lasith Malinga), coach (Mickey Arthur) and the team manager (Ashantha de Mel) are traveling in the business class", the source in know of the arrangement, added.

It was also confirmed by the tour manager Ashantha De Mel.

"Eight members of the Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are travelling in the business class. The 12th business class seat is being occupied by the match referee David Boon", the source further added.

Remaining members of both teams, match umpired and TV crew members are traveling in Economy seats.

"During my ongoing tenure as a manager with the Sri Lankan team, this is our first experience to travel by a chartered plane. Our team is enjoying the best hospitality here", the tour manager, Ashantha de Mel said.

It has also been confirmed with the team management that the teams during the last two Pakistan tours (10 years after the Lahore Test attack) were also not traveling by chartered flights between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

