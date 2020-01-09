

Bangladesh national football team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Watkiss instructing the boys in the first practice session on Wednesday at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Ahead of the important event, Bangladesh booters got only seven days before their first encounter in it. Bangladesh will face defending champion Palestine on 15 January, Wednesday, in the first match of Group-A.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday announced a 23-member national football team ahead of the international tournament scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. The local football authority directed the selected booters to report to the team manager on Tuesday. The camp with the selected booters was to begin from Wednesday.

Half of the booters practice first day!

After the practice, Team Manager Satyajit Das Rupu said, "The players will practice one session every day. There were 14 booters in practice today. Coach James arrived in the city today (Wednesday) and Jamal will join the camp tomorrow (Thursday). The Bashundhara players are to join the camp in the evening. "

However, participations of only 14 booters in the practice first day, while there is less time remaining ahead of the event, was not taken lightly by the football fans.

















