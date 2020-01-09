Frylink's fifer dims Sabbir's sparks as Khulna downs Warriors in climax



Mushfiqur Rahim, skipper of Khulna Tigers along with his team mates shaking hands with Cumilla Warriors players and officials after winning against them in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Wednesday. photo: BCB

Winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Cumilla invited Khulna to bat first. KTs posted mammoth 179 runs on the board losing two wickets after batting brilliance from their top order batters. They got good looking 79-run opening partnership from Mehedi Miraz and Najmul Hasan Shanto. Shanto went for 38 while Miraz departed for 39 runs. Man at three Rilee Rossouw and man at four skipper Mushfiqur Rahim were even destructive to build a healthy total. Rossouw was unbeaten with 71 runs from 36 balls with six fours and four sixes while Mushi stayed in the middle with 24 runs.

Soumya Sarkar and David Wiese shared one wicket each.

Cumilla in reply, lost two wickets within powerplay including the wicket of captain Dawid Malan, the leading scorer of the tournament so far. But Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar changed the scenario standing 51-run's 3rd wicket's joint venture before Soumya's dismissal when he was at 22. Sabbir, who was promoted to open the innings, showed his feat for the first time in current session BPL. The cracking batsman started to fight standing one side to snatch much needed victory for his team. But he failed to rescue his side finally for lack of support from his fellow batsmen.









Sabbir hammered KTs bowlers to score 62 runs from 39 balls articulating with seven boundaries and two over boundaries. Yasir Ali Rabbi's quick 27 off 15 was just to minimize the gap as CWs were wrapped up at 145 runs.

Robbie Frylink hauled five wickets and adjudged the Man of the Match while Mohammad Amir and Shahidul Islam earned two wickets each.



