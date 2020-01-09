Govt distributes blankets among cold hit people in M'singh

MYMENSINGH, Jan 8: The government has distributed 1,06,840 pieces of blankets among the cold hit poor and distressed people of the district till last December 2019.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office (DRRO) sources said that blankets were distributed through the district, upazila administration, Mymensingh City Corporation and different non government organisations.

DRRO Mohammad Hossen said, of the total blankets 90,840 were distributed among the cold hit poor people of 13 upazilas of the district including 10 Municipalities. Upazilas are Mymensngh sadar, Muktagacha, Phulbaria, Trishal,Bhaluka, Gafargaon, Nandail, Ishwarganj, Gouripur,Tarakanda, Phulpur,Haluaghat and Dobaura upazila.