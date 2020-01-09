Bangabandhu SCT begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 8: Bangabandhu School Cricket Tournament- 2020 marking the Mujib Barsha , birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began today amidst huge enthusiasm and festivity .

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, also chief patron of the tournament, inaugurated the event at Lalon Shah Moncha on Wednesday with convener of the tournament organizing committee and former Captain of National Cricket Team Khaled Masud Pilot in the chair.

A total of 32 teams from different upazilas of the district including Rajshahi city areas are taking part in the tournament to be held at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium and Mohila Krira Complex in T-20 set-up.







