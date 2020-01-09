DAE takes measures to protect seedlings from cold injuries





Office sources said the department has set a target to bring a total of 1, 30, 200 hectares of land under the Boro cultivation this year with the production target of 5,60,418 metric tons of clean rice.

To bring the land under Boro cultivation as many as 7,114 hectares of land have been prepared for seedbed where the seedlings have grown well.

But, the ongoing cold wave with dense fog sweeping over the northern districts in last few days is affecting the seedlings of the seedbed making the farmers more worried about the Boro crop.

To protect the Boro seedlings from the cold injuries, the department is distributing leaflets inscribed with some suggestions to the farmers in all seven upazilas in the district. -BSS















