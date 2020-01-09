Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:24 AM
Stronger connectivity vital to boost Dhaka-Kathmandu ties: Minister

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon has laid emphasis on enhanced road and railway connectivity in the region saying a stronger network will be instrumental to boost relations between Bangladesh and Nepal.
Expressing satisfaction over the current excellent bilateral relations with Nepal, the Railways Minister highlighted the need for working together to tap the potential areas of bilateral cooperation in the areas of tourism, trade and connectivity.
He was addressing a function titled 'Unveiling Visit Nepal Year 2020 Campaign' marking the start of 'Visit Nepal Year 2020' at the Embassy of Nepal on Tuesday night as the chief guest.
Three renowned personalities of Bangladesh - two time-Mt. Everest Summiteer MA Mohit, popular singer Mehreen Bhuiyan Mahmud and popular actor Zahid Hassan - were appointed Goodwill Ambassadors for the 'Visit Nepal Year 2020'. Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal Kedar Bahadur Adhikari attended the function as special guest. Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Dr Banshidhar Mishra, Deputy Chief of Mission Dhan Bahadur Oli and Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh President Md Rafeuzzaman were present.
Secretary Kedar Bahadur highlighted various aspects of Nepali tourism sector and invited all Bangladeshi friends to visit Nepal and have a lifetime experience of its beauty and hospitality.    -UNB


