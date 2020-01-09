Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:24 AM
Home City News

Tabith, Ishraque worried about election atmosphere

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Jatiya Oikyafront on Wednesday extended its support to BNP's two mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations slated for January 30. Dr Kamal Hossain, Convener of the Oikyafront wished the two candidates good luck. photo: observer

Even though the electioneering is yet to start, BNP's two mayoral candidates in the upcoming elections to Dhaka south and north city corporations are worried about the election atmosphere.
BNP's Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayoral candidate Tabith Awal and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral contender Ishraque Hossain voiced their concern over the election atmosphere while talking to reporters after a meeting with Jatiya Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain at his Motijheel chamber.
"The election campaign has not started yet. As I see visible irregularities from the other side before the campaign, I can't believe we'll have a fair election," said Tabith.
He, however, said they will move ahead overcoming all the adversities to protect people's voting rights.
Tabith said though the Election Commission has accepted his complaints about various irregularities by the ruling party's DNCC mayoral candidate, the Commission is not taking any effective steps in this regard.
Ishraque said the prevailing situation has given him an impression that the government will determine the election results using the administration. "I think, the results have been fixed well before the election."
"I would like to say that my primary victory has been achieved as my opponent has become scared of getting defeated. That's why we've come to know that directions have been given for maximum administrative pressure (to manipulate the polls)," he said.
Ishraque, also the son of late mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka, said they together with people will foil all the evil efforts against the election.    -UNB


