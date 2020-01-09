Hotel worker found dead

JOYPURHAT, Jan 8: Police recovered the body of a teenage hotel worker boy from a potato field at Chanpara in Panchbibi upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jihad Hossain, 16, Maznu Miah. He has been working at a hotel in Chanpara Bazar for the last one and a half year.

Raisul Islam, OC of Panchbibi Police Station, said that Jihad came to his house from the hotel on a three-day leave. He went out from the house on Tuesday evening for going back to the hotel but he never made it there. -UNB
















