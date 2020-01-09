EC conducts city polls in free fair manner: Nasim

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and 14-party alliance spokesman Mohammed Nasim on Wednesday expressed the Election Commission (EC) will conduct upcoming both city corporation elections in free and fair manner.

"AL doesn't want any questionable election, the EC will conduct city polls with a free and fair manner," he expressed as chief guest while addressing at a discussion at Jatiya Press

Club here. Marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote organized the meeting. -BSS





