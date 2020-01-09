Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Home City News

Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

MANIKGANJ, Jan 8: Ferry services on the key Paturia-Daulatdia route in the Padma River resumed after an eight-hour suspension on Wednesday morning after visibility improved.
Zillur Rahman, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the authorities concerned kept ferry services suspended from around 2am because of poor visibility.
The ferry services resumed around 10am after the fog lifted.
Five ferries had remained stranded in the middle of the river while 300 vehicles were stuck at the Paturia terminal, causing immense suffering to the commuters.    -UNB


