Regent Airways ushers in the 10th year with a positive outlook





The airlines also plans to further strengthen its position by expanding fleet size, network and enhancing its service both in the sky and on the ground during 2020.

The plan was disclosed at a press conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel In the city on Wednesday. It also shared its present status of operations at the press conference.

Regent Airways Chief Executive Officer Imran Asif, Chief Commercial Officer Hanif Zakaria and Sales-Marketing Director Sohail Majid addressed the press conference.

Imran Asif said," As we embark into the year 2020 to complete the first decade of operations, we have a clear 2020 vision ahead of us - to be safe and dependable as we have always been, and be the most preferred airline of Bangladesh."

During 2020 Regent hopes to get delivery of four Boeing 737-800 aircraft. With a modern fleet of eight such aircraft the airline plans to expand its network further and increase frequencies to existing destinations.

During the year Regent will also continue Investment in new services to add more value for customers. The airline will shortly introduce Regent Screens - the first ever Wi-Fi based in-flight entertainment service in Bangladesh aviation. The service will allow passengers to enjoy high- quality multimedia content streamed over Wi-Fi directly to their own personal devices - notebooks, tablets, or phones.

Talking about the safety Imran Asif said "It remains the top priority for us and we under no conditions going to compromise with it. Whenever we apprehended any risk In terms of safety and reliability, we have never hesitated to ground our aircraft for necessary maintenance."

Regent Airways holds a good record of never having faced with security intrusion incidents or any major incidents or accidents resulting in injury to its passengers or damage to its aircraft.

Regent Airways presently operates to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar in the domestic and Kolkata, Kuala lumpur, Singapore, Muscat and Doha In the international sector.









