Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received donation cheques from a number of banks on behalf of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, ahead of the the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, flanked by Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumdar receiving a cheque for Tk.10 (ten) crore from Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D and Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam.     photo: Bank




Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a cheque of Tk.5.00 (Five) crore from Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman.      photo: Bank




National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim along with Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed handing over a cheque of Tk. 7 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.     photo: Bank




ONE Bank's Executive Committee Chairman  Zahur Ullah and Director  Kazi Rukunuddin Ahmed handing over a cheque  of Tk. 5.00 crore  to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a donation.    photo: Bank


Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO   Quazi Osman Ali
