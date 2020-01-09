

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received donation cheques from a number of banks on behalf of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, ahead of the the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, flanked by Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal and Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumdar receiving a cheque for Tk.10 (ten) crore from Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D and Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a cheque of Tk.5.00 (Five) crore from Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman. photo: BankNational Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Chairman Md. Nurun Newaz Salim along with Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed handing over a cheque of Tk. 7 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. photo: BankONE Bank's Executive Committee Chairman Zahur Ullah and Director Kazi Rukunuddin Ahmed handing over a cheque of Tk. 5.00 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a donation. photo: Bank