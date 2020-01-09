Video
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:23 AM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBF) Chattogram Regional Head Md. Solaman Hossain and Bangkok Hospital (Life and Health Ltd) Managing Director Dr. Mohammad Tarek  Sayeed flanked by their colleagues,  exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisations at a ceremony recently. Under this MoU, LBF Card members will enjoy up to 20pc discount from Bangkok Hospital, Thailand and also will enjoy others facility from Life and Health Ltd Bangladesh.


