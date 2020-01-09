Akij relaunches Frutika drink in new packaging



Akij Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin CIP pose along with the guests at the re-launching of rejuvenated Frutika drink at a city hotel in Dhaka recently.

The re-launching was recently held at Intercontinental Dhaka hotel in the capital.

AFBL has invested a huge amount to restructure their drink manufacturing factory of the drink with the aseptic system-to meet the growing demand for preservative- and germ-free drink, says a press release.

Aseptic processing is a processing technique wherein commercially thermally sterilized liquid products (typically food or pharmaceutical) are packaged into previously sterilized containers under sterile conditions to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration.

This type of food processing techniques are totally unique than any other contemporary machine available in the world in terms of its method of aseptic cool filling in which product are produced without adding any kinds of preservatives.

Furthermore, this preservative free products are totally free from any kinds of artificial colour. The current Aseptic Fruit Drink Machine can blow, sanitize, disinfected, fill, seal and finally label 54,000 bottles per hour.

To sum up it can produce 1,296,000 pieces final aseptically filled PET bottles per day for 250 ml. Moreover, it has the unique and excellent facility of mixing 135,000 Liter Drink at a time and that is fairly rare around the world.

" AFBL has invested a huge amount to restructure their drink manufacturing factory of Drink brand 'Frutika' with the aseptic system-to meet the growing demand for preservative- and germ-free drink," the press release quoted Akij Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin CIP as saying on the launching.

















