Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 January, 2020, 9:22 AM
Home Business

Asian markets pull back losses after turmoil over Iran attack

Published : Thursday, 9 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HONG KONG, Jan 8: Asian markets pared their morning losses and oil prices came down slightly from their earlier gains Wednesday after Iran said it had "concluded" for now its missile attacks on US targets in Iraq following the killing of its top general.
Tehran said it had halted its reprisal over commander Qasem Soleimani after it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeting that the country does "not seek escalation or war".
The Pentagon said it was still "working on initial battle damage assessments" after bases at Ain al-Asad and Arbil in Iraq -- which house US and coalition forces -- were targeted by more than a dozen ballistic missiles.
There were no immediate reports on casualties. US President Donald Trump said the assessment was underway, but added on Twitter: "So far, so good".
Further instability came after a Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport, killing at least 170 people.
West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude later pared their gains. At around 0700 GMT WTI sat at $63.20 up 0.80 per cent, and Brent was at $68.93, 0.97 per cent up.
"Higher oil prices pose significant economic risks to Asia, given its heavy reliance on that region for its oil imports," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader, noted.
He added that oil importers with chronic trade deficits -- like India, Indonesia, the Philippines -- will be particularly vulnerable to oil price shocks.
Oil markets have been unsettled since Friday's killing in a US drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country's government.
The assassination sparked an outpouring of rage and grief in Iran, along with a growing drumbeat of threats of revenge, and warnings of a possible war that could engulf much of the Middle East.
Safe haven assets also rose Wednesday as investors dumped stocks and headed to the hills.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil price spike clouds corporate profit outlook
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid US-Iran tensions
UAE airlines cancel Baghdad flights after missile strikes
Regent Airways ushers in the 10th year with a positive outlook
1pc cash incentive on FoB for RMG exporters
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO   Quazi Osman Ali
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received donation cheques from a number of banks on behalf of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, ahead of the the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
BD growth story: From bottomless basket to vibrant economy


Latest News
Platoon march to playoffs eliminating Rangers
No US casualties in Iranian strikes: Trump
Analysis: Where does Gulf crisis go after limited Iran strikes?
Mother, daughter die in hours in Gazipur
AL chalks out programmes to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
ACC files case against former MD of NGB Global Bank
Chattogram-8 by-polls to be absolutely free, says CEC
Bangladesh agree to ‘shorter’ tour of Pakistan
Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation
2 including a BCL leader killed in road crash
Most Read News
Modi, Mahathir, Trudeau to join Mujib Year celebration: Momen
Say “NO” to child pornography
Arrested person is 'serial rapist': RAB
Arrested person identified as 'rapist'
Protest over Rape at Dhaka University
One held over DU student rape
Couple suffers burn injuries
80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran strikes: state TV
Mass protest sparks over rape of DU student
Cabinet okays draft Voter List (Amendment) Act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft