Asian markets pull back losses after turmoil over Iran attack





Tehran said it had halted its reprisal over commander Qasem Soleimani after it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeting that the country does "not seek escalation or war".

The Pentagon said it was still "working on initial battle damage assessments" after bases at Ain al-Asad and Arbil in Iraq -- which house US and coalition forces -- were targeted by more than a dozen ballistic missiles.

There were no immediate reports on casualties. US President Donald Trump said the assessment was underway, but added on Twitter: "So far, so good".

Further instability came after a Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport, killing at least 170 people.

West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude later pared their gains. At around 0700 GMT WTI sat at $63.20 up 0.80 per cent, and Brent was at $68.93, 0.97 per cent up.

"Higher oil prices pose significant economic risks to Asia, given its heavy reliance on that region for its oil imports," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader, noted.

He added that oil importers with chronic trade deficits -- like India, Indonesia, the Philippines -- will be particularly vulnerable to oil price shocks.

Oil markets have been unsettled since Friday's killing in a US drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country's government.

The assassination sparked an outpouring of rage and grief in Iran, along with a growing drumbeat of threats of revenge, and warnings of a possible war that could engulf much of the Middle East.

Safe haven assets also rose Wednesday as investors dumped stocks and headed to the hills. -AFP























